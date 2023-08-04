Home

Nitin Desai Funeral: Aamir Khan Responds to Low Celebrity Turnout at Late Art Director’s Last Rites

Nitin Desai Funeral: Aamir Khan spoke about the low celebrity turnout at the late art director's last rites.

Nitin Desai Funeral: Aamir Khan paid last respects to art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on Friday at his funeral in Karjat. The late art director had worked with Aamir in his home production Lagaan. Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed the Oscar-nominated film also paid his final respects to his late colleague. The funeral was also attended by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who collaborated with Desai in Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. Desai was found dead at his studio at Karjat in Raigad district on Wednesday. Aamir also reacted to the low celebrity turnout at the funeral.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEOS FROM NITIN DESAI FUNERAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

AAMIR KHAN RESPONDS TO LOW CELEBRITY TURNOUT AT NITIN DESAI FUNERAL

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “Shayad kuch log nahi aa paae hoge alag wajah se. I am sure sabke liye unke dil mein unke liye ek bahut hi khaas jagah hai. Unki family ko main dhairya rakhne ko kahuga (Maybe some people could not attend for some reason. I am sure he has a special place in everyone’s heart. I would offer my condolences to his family).” Reacting to his death news the actor had stated that, “This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can’t believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad…We have lost someone who was very talented.”

CHECK OUT AAMIR KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

#WATCH | Actor Aamir Khan remembers art director Nitin Desai; says, “…This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can’t believe it. I wish he had not done this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it… pic.twitter.com/r8ygrNwNMD — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan had delayed the trailer release of their films, Oh My God! – 2 and Ghoomer respectively as a mark of respect to the late art director.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

