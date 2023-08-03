Nitin Desai Suicide Case Update: What The Postmortem Report Says

Home

The police on Thursday revealed the contents of the postmortem report in the Nitin Desai suicide case. The popular art director was found dead at his studio in Khalapur, Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Art director Nitin Desai who worked in many Bollywood movies, including Lagaan and Devdas, died on Wednesday at his studio in Khalapur, Maharashtra. A day after his death, the Maharashtra police revealed the contents of his postmortem report. The art director died of suicide, confirmed the report.

On Thursday, the Raigad police released an official statement confirming that Desai died of hanging. A report in ETimes quoted the police officials as saying, “Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway.”

Earlier, in a report published by the Daily, a source close to the late art director said he had left an audio recording before taking his life. He added that the late art director ‘planned the entire thing’ and sent everyone home. “It was planned properly by ND. Last night (Tuesday), he took all the keys from security and told his boy to leave him alone at the studio as he has some important work to be done.”

The source added that Desai came to see him off at the gate and even asked him to come back the next morning. “He also asked him to see the recording which he said he will find in the studio no 10,” he further said. In the recording that he left, Desai requested not to let ND Studios be taken away from him. He even reportedly talked about his last rites and requested it to be performed at Studio 10.

Nitin Desai was known for his historic works in movies like Jodha Akbar, Lagaan, and Devdas among others. He opened a grand studio in Khalapur where a lot of other Bollywood movies were shot across industries.

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.) Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

