Nitish Bharadwaj on Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita Row: ‘Understand From His Emotional State of Mind’

Regarding Oppenheimer, who played a significant role in the creation of the atomic bomb, Nitish Bharadwaj pointed out that the scientist's emotional state of mind should be taken into consideration when interpreting the use of the Gita verse in the film.

Oppenheimer Controvesry: In response to the controversy surrounding the use of a Bhagavad Gita verse in the film Oppenheimer, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the TV series Mahabharat, has shared his thoughts. He emphasised that the Gita teaches the importance of duty even in the midst of challenging circumstances, such as a battlefield. Nitish noted that, in human life, the battlefields are primarily emotional struggles.

In the film, Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, is depicted having a sexual encounter with psychologist Jean Tatler, played by Florence Pugh. During the scene, Jean asks Oppenheimer to read a verse from what appears to be a Sanskrit book, which is later revealed to be the famous verse from the Bhagavad Gita: “Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the worlds.”

Nitish explained that this particular verse, Shloka 11.32 from the Bhagavad Gita, was directed to Arjuna, advising him to fulfill his duty as a warrior by fighting against evil. He stressed the importance of understanding the entire context of Krishna’s message in the shloka, where Krishna reveals himself as “the eternal time” that will bring about the end of everything, and that even if Arjuna doesn’t fight, everyone will eventually perish.

Regarding Oppenheimer, who played a significant role in the creation of the atomic bomb, Nitish pointed out that the scientist’s emotional state of mind should be taken into consideration when interpreting the use of the Gita verse in the film. He mentioned Oppenheimer’s famous interview where he was visibly emotional, suggesting that he may have regretted his invention upon realizing its devastating potential to destroy humanity. Nitish added that a scientist’s mind is constantly preoccupied with their creations, and physical acts are merely mechanical.

Speaking with ETimes, Nitish said, “When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb & it was used to kill most of Japan’s population, he was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly! His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he had probably regretted his own invention. He probably saw that his invention will destroy the human race in future & he was probably remorseful. The use of this verse in the film should also be understood from Oppenheimer’s emotional state of mind. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act.”

Nitish urged people to consider the emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s life and empathise with his moments of conflict and regret. He noted that the film’s use of the Gita verse aligns with Oppenheimer’s emotional struggles and the potential implications of his creation. The actor further emphasized the importance of nuclear disarmament and saw Christopher Nolan’s message as advocating for this cause. He concluded by calling for serious actions toward nuclear disarmament, underscoring the need for a sense of larger duty as individuals, nations, and as a planet.

He also added, “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race – for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet…The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!”

