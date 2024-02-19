Home

Nitish Bharadwaj’s Estranged Wife, IAS Smita Breaks Silence After His Police Complaint: ‘Malicious Intent to Inflict Harassment…’

Nitish Bharadwaj earlier complained to the police against his ex-wife and accused her of keeping their daughters away from him. Now, his wife, IAS officer Smita Bharadwaj has responded to the allegations.

New Delhi: Earlier this month, actor Nitish Bharadwaj filed a police complaint against his estranged wife, IAS Smita Bharadwaj, accusing her of ‘abducting’ their two daughters. The actor, known for his performance in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, mentioned in the complaint that Smita is not letting him see or talk to his daughters and all his attempts at establishing contact with his kids have failed. He also accused her of causing mental distress and ‘misusing’ her power as an IAS officer.

Now, Smita has responded to the allegations in a legal statement. She released a statement to the media in which she accused Nitish of harassing her. She questioned her intentions in the statement and asked why he didn’t reach out to their friends, family members, acquaintances or her legal representative to establish contact with their daughters. “I Mrs Smita BHaradwaj, wife of Shri Nitish Bharadwaj, am now constrained and feel it necessary to release this statement to the press, and the public at large, in order to protect the interests of my minor twin daughters Devyani and Shivaranjani. The necessity for this public statement has arisen since my estranged husband Shri Nitish Bharadwaj has been continuously making certain false and fabricated statements and allegations/ representations to the press, as well as through various other media channels, ‘as regards my alleged abduction of my own daughters’. False and malicious allegations to malign my image (sic),” she wrote.

‘Nitish could have tried talking to the family and friends but he chose to contact media’

Smita questioned Nitish on reaching out to the media and releasing a copy of his police complaint instead of trying to contact people. She mentioned that the actor’s complaint only shows his intentions which is to harm her image. She talked about a ‘landline’ number on which Nitish usually communicates with their daughters. Smita said the actor decided not to use that number only to suit his narrative in the complaint. “In fact Nitish himself has claimed before the family court that he has communicated with my daughters on the same landline number. His assertion of being unaware of the phone number is false and misleading. Moreover, he has been furnished with a dedicated email address for communication pertaining to court proceedings and matters concerning the children. In fact, he has been communicating on that email address in the past (sic),” she said.

Smita went on to accuse Nitish of ‘exploiting media’ for his personal gains. Se said he never tried to establish a ‘proactive engagement’ with their daughters and the complaint is just a way to paint her negative picture in the media. “It is pertinent to note that if Mr Bharadwaj genuinely harboured concerns regarding the children’s welfare, he possessed ample avenues for recourse, including but not limited to contacting my legal representative, mutual acquaintances, or family members, yet he conspicuously abstained from undertaking any such efforts. This conspicuous absence of proactive engagement underscores Mr Bharadwaj’s ulterior motives, which appears to be driven by a malicious intent to inflict harassment, emotional distress, and character defamation through the exploitation of media platforms (sic),” she concluded.

Nitish and Smita are currently fighting for their daughters’ custody in court. The two got married in March 2009 and welcomed their twin daughters in 2012. In 2019, they parted ways and were officially divorced in 2022. Nitish never talked about the reasons behind their divorce in the media and said, “All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core.”

