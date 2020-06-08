Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi won’t premiere on OTT platforms. Terming all news reports as false, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday said that the film will get a theatrical release first. The film critic took to social media to put an end to speculations of the online release of the film which is the biopic of the political stalwart J Jayalalithaa. Taran tweeted, “IMPORTANT… News that Thalaivi – Jayalalithaa biopic – will premiere on OTT is FALSE… Will release in theatres first… Digital release to follow after theatrical release… Thalaivi stars KanganaRanaut”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Direct, Produce Ambitious Project Aparajitha Ayodhya, Says 'It's Story of Love, Faith And Unity'

When asked about Kangana Ranaut's thoughts on releasing her film directly on an OTT platform, she told Pinkvilla, "It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film, but yes films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

The movie's Hindi and Tamil version was to both Netflix and Amazon for Rs. 55 crore. It will be released on OTT after the theatre release.

Thalaivi is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie was scheduled to hit theatres on June 26, 2020, but would not be able to see the light of the day owing to the shuttering of movie halls due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.