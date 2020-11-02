Bollywood always keeps up the annual festive tradition with star-studded parties lined up during Diwali, however, this year, the festival of lights will be going dull. The 2020 year has lost several great actors and personalities. Legendary actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor passed away in a span of 24 hours and after a month, Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode and left a deep void among their fans, co-stars, family and friends. The grand Diwali parties in Bollywood will be scaling it down this year. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Punjab NGO Makes Diyas and Idols With Cow Dung

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor, who throw the biggest Diwali bashes in Mumbai, have canceled their plans for this year. They have canceled the parties on account of Rishi Kapoor's passing this year in June. The report also mentioned the relationship of Rishi with Big B and Ekta. Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda (Rishi Kapoor's sister) also passed away in January 2020.

Ekta Kapoor considers Rishi Kapoor family and it has been a loss to them as well. Both the families have decided not to host the Diwali party.

Have a look at last year’s Diwali party pictures:

As per the Coronavirus guidelines, it is important to avoid such gatherings. The Union Health Ministry issued detailed guidelines for celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although the COVID-19 curve in India appears to be bending downwards, the ground situation is still delicate in several states.