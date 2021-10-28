Mumbai: After staying in jail for more than 20 days in drug case, Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court. While granting bail, the Bombay High Court said there is no ground to keep Aryan Khan in jail.Also Read - Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan; To Walk Out Of Jail After 25 Days | LIVE

Apart from Aryan Khan, the Bombay HC also granted bail to Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha in the drugs-on-cruise case. However, the court will pronounce its detailed order tomorrow, and the three accused will be out of prison either by tomorrow or Saturday.

Notably, the Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days.

Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan pic.twitter.com/jQGKYIBxrn — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

“They (Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant & Munmum Dhamecha) will come of the jail after the order is released from the court. For me, it is a regular case – to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail,” Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Khan in Bombay HC, said.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

“All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan’s advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

“I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today,” Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.