International Emmy Awards 2021: The 49th International Emmy Awards were held on November 23 in New York City. While the nominations for the same were announced in September, Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddique was also nominated along with Vir Das and Sushmita Sen's Aarya. However, none of the three from Indian could bring an Emmy home. Nawazuddin, who was nominated for the best performance by an actor for his Netflix movie Serious Man, lost out the award to David Tennant (who was nominated for Des).

Apart from this, Vid Das was nominated for his comedy special Vir Das: For India. However, the popular French show Call My Agent won the award. Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya was also nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2021 International Emmy Awards. However, Tehran took away the trophy home.

The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Tehran” produced by Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions! #Israel #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/0Haiwe6T9N — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2021 have been announced during an in-person ceremony on November 23. The awards will be presented by several presenters including Yvonne Orji, Aidan Quinn, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia and Brian d’Arcy James among others.

Follow this space for more updates related to The International Emmy Awards 2021.