Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Slams Biopic Rumours: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was tragic for his thousands of fans and there were no two ways about it. It's been over a year and a half since Sushant left, and his admirers are still missing him. There have been rumours about Kedarnath fame's biopic. While there has been no official declaration in this respect as of yet, it has certainly caused a lot of noise in town. Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh, has debunked the rumours and stated reasons why a biopic on the late actor should not be created, ahead of his birth anniversary on January 21.

Priyanka took to Instagram to say that a biography on the late star should not be created until justice is served. Sharing a photo with Chhichhore star, she wrote, "I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr's handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!!" She further added, "Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr's outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can't be Reality in near future (sic)."

Sushant’s fans showed their support on his sister Priyanka’s post for the late actor. They flooded the comment area where one of the supporters wrote, “Agreed much Di There should be no movie on SSR & as he wanted to do his own biopic so definitely with AI is surely possible . Jai Shiv Shambho Much Love & Strength to you Di.” While another one wrote, “I completely agree. Evn we too dnt want anyone to make biopic on our SSR coz no1 will do Justice to his character or the human he was. This fake Druggiewood only blv in making money n we won’t let dem succeed in dis. We want complete Justice for him no matter how it come? We will keep our Justice movement going on untill he gets it. Jai Mahakaal.”

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. The death was first considered suicide by the Mumbai Police, but after public outrage, the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant at the time of his murder, was accused by his family of abetment and misappropriation of funds, among other things.

