Saira Banu After Dilip Kumar: Bollywood's iconic actor Dilip Kumar suffered from old age difficulties and then died last year in July. It will soon be a year since the great actor went to his heavenly dwelling, but his beloved is still grieving. Saira Banu spoke for the first time after Dilip Kumar's death and confessed that she is devastated and unable to move on from the loss of her beloved husband.

The widowed wife told ETimes that she is extremely distressed and cannot get out of the loss. She also added, "How do I get out of it? I just can't. I understand, especially keeping in mind that it was just the two of you together constantly for 24 hours…And, I was doing everything very happily too. Everything was so fine, just the two of us together. I loved sitting at home with Sahab. Anyway, I am not an outgoing person or a party person. Today, I don't want to step out.

"I don't know, maybe until I don't feel distressed. No point in stepping out when…When… you feel lost in a crowd? I wouldn't feel lost. It is just that I need Sahab so desperately in my life," when asked about moving on from the pain of the late actor.

She revealed she is not blending with people except for her close friends. Saira Banu told the news portal that she feels lucky to have a lot of concerned people for her but for now, she is doing a lot of meditation and prayer. Things like these give her relief.

Speaking about her bond with Dilip Kumar she said her attachment was stronger. She said, “Sahab was an extraordinary man. But be honest to yourself, you too stood by him through thick and thin… I wanted it that way. As far as his illness was concerned, I didn’t want to leave any room whatsoever in my efforts to make him alright.”

More power to Saira Banu ji!