Home

Entertainment

No Sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan Puts End to Rumours Regarding His Popular Comeback Film

No Sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan Puts End to Rumours Regarding His Popular Comeback Film

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na inspired a whole generation and became a relevant film in no time. It was a big debut for Imran Khan and now, 16 years after its release, the actor speaks about the rumoured possible sequel to the film.

No Sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan Puts End to Rumours Regarding His Popular Comeback Film

New Delhi: Actor Imran Khan is comfortable posing in front of the camera after a break of around 30 years. He says he just decided to stay away from the camera, not the movies during his 8-year-long sabbatical. As he returns to shoot for a popular magazine this year, Imran talks about making a comeback into the movies with the rumoured sequel to his 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.’

Trending Now

The actor, in an interview with Vogue, revealed his idea of looking at the film. He highlighted how it was the perfect film for him about exploring the journey of a boy becoming a man and finally realising being emotionally mature. Imran did the film when he was 25. He is 40 today and sees no potential in the sequel to the popular film. Speaking about returning to the movie with the sequel to Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, the actor explained how he doesn’t see a new journey for the characters in the film. Imran said he spent his time during the sabbatical analysing world cinema and watching masterpieces from all across the world to understand his craft better and that’s probably what he’s clear about why Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na deserves ahead.

You may like to read

Imran Khan Breaks Silence on Having Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na Sequel

He told the magazine: “Jaane Tu was the story of so many people. But for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters (sic).”

Imran flaunts a new warrior tattoo on his right arm as he shoots wearing a vest in his new photos. He keeps his salt-and-pepper look on and looks fit. The actor could just be gearing up for his comeback into the movies or for a new innings with directing a movie. The details are yet to be out. Your thoughts about having no sequel to Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.