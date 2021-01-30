Mirzapur season 3 will go back to the storyboard for some major revamping in the script before makers begin the shooting for the next installment. It is also likely that may change the name of the action-packed web series. The move comes after an FIR has been filed against producers of the Mirzapur web series — Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for allegedly promoting social enmity, showcasing abusive content, presenting the district in a bad light, and showing illicit relations on screen. Also Read - After Tandav Row, FIR Filed Against Amazon Prime's Mirzapur For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, among the changes that are likely to take place are toning down the verbal and visual violence, which means the characters will no more be using slang. Well,m that has been the very basic expression to show their anger or disappointment in the series. Also, the shoot-outs will not be so often. In addition to this, the makers are also planning to drop the name ‘Mirzapur’ and reserve the rights to perpetrate the trademark mayhem.

One of the prominent actor from the web series, said, “We haven’t really discussed the changes. But changes, there will be. When the first season came we didn’t have people from Mirzapur objecting to the series. But now, with protests, there will be changes for sure. Dropping the title may be a last-ditch option to save the series.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhaumik Gondaliya have been booked under the IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

On Friday,. Allahabad High Court stayed the arrest of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Hearing the petition filed by the producers, the court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant to file their replies.

Well, with such major changes in the web-series especially the name, will makers manage to get the same kind of viewership?