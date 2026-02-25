Home

Entertainment

No truth to Sanjay Leela Bhansalis hospitalisation news; family issues statement saying...

No truth to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hospitalisation news; family issues statement saying…

Is filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali hospitalised? His family has shared an official statement debunking all the fake health reports.

The team of famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has denied rumours that he has been hospitalised. The clarification came after social media was filled with unverified posts claiming that the National Award-winning director had been taken to a hospital in Mumbai due to a sudden medical emergency. These rumours spread quickly, especially around his 63rd birthday, which he celebrated on Tuesday. Because there was no immediate official update, many fans and people from the film industry became worried and started searching online for confirmed information about his health.

However, no official hospital statements or medical records were ever produced to support these claims.To put an end to the speculation, Bhansali’s representatives released a formal “Family Statement” via official social media handles.The statement clarified that while the filmmaker did visit a medical facility, it was for a planned procedure rather than an emergency.

“Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone,” the statement read.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The director, who made his debut with ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ (1996), is one of India’s most celebrated cinematic voices.Known for hits like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and ‘Devdas’, he has earned National Film Awards for ‘Black’, ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ and ‘Padmaavat’. Most recently, he helmed the period drama series ‘Heeramandi.’ He has recently teamed up with director Ketan Mehta for the historical drama ‘Jai Somnath’. Set against the backdrop of 1025-1026 CE, the film will explore the plunder of the Somnath Temple by Mahmud of Ghazni. Produced under Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, the project is slated for a 2027 release.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.