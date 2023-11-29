Home

Noida Murder: Man, 55, Found Dead Inside Farmhouse Where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Was Shot

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead at Noida’s picturesque location – Randhawa Paradise, a mansion featured prominently in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The 55-year-old Ashok Yadav met an untimely demise during a wedding ceremony held at the luxurious farmhouse in Greater Noida West. This unfortunate event, where Ashok was allegedly shot by his son’s father-in-law, Shekhar, has shocked the community and raised concerns about the circumstances leading to the fatal incident. The property is owned by Gaur Group of Developers and is named Gaur Mulberry Mansions.

Gaur Mulberry Mansions is known for its sprawling lawns and opulent interiors showcased in the movie. It is located in Sector 1, Noida Extension, Greater Noida. The incident occurred amidst a wedding gathering, amplifying the tragedy’s impact on those present. As per their website, the property is priced between Rs 19-29 crore.

According to Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, the altercation between Shekhar and Ashok escalated, resulting in Shekhar allegedly using a licensed revolver to fatally shoot Ashok twice in the head. The chaotic aftermath of the shooting allowed Shekhar to flee the scene, adding complexity to the ongoing investigation.

The property, celebrated as a major set location for the film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, among other stellar actors, released to both critical acclaim and commercial success. However, this real-life incident has cast a grim shadow over the place.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie narrated a love story amid familial clashes, highlighted the romance between the characters played by Ranveer and Alia, while veterans Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan essayed the roles of their grandparents. The film was released on July 28, 2023.

