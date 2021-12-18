Mumbai: The teaser of Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s much-awaited song Dance Meri Rani has been released. While Guru Randhawa looks dapper in the teaser, the dance queen Nora Fatehi regally carries the afro-queen avatar look. The teaser begins with Nora as a mermaid when Guru Randhawa spots her and immediately falls in love. Next, we can see Nora flaunting her moves with frizzled hair. Both, Nora and Guru look their hottest best and the teaser will surely impress you.Also Read - Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa Sizzle In 'Dance Meri Rani' New Look, Fans Say 'Aag Lagegi Aag'

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa also shared the teaser release update on their respective Instagram accounts. Several fans took to the comment section of their post and expressed excitement for the song. While one of the fans called it ‘aag’, another social media user commented, ‘Arey baap re’ and dropped fire emoji. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Siblings Lip Sync to Nora Fatehi's 'Kusu Kusu', Make Indians Their Fans | Watch

This is for the second time that Nora has collaborated with Guru Randhawa. Earlier, they worked on the music video of Naach Meri Rani. Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Nora and Guru have been dating each other. The reports of the same made headlines after they were spotted in Goa together sometime back.

Taking about the song Dance Meri Rani, it is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The video is curated, designed and directed by the talented Bosco Leslie Martis.