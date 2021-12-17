Mumbai: While fans are eagerly waiting for Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi’s upcoming song Dance Meri Rani, here’s something to raise their excitement. The first look of this peppy number has been released. On Friday, Nora took to her official Instagram account and shared the same with fans. “We are coming to take you to the magical world of dance with #DanceMeriRani. Releasing on 12:21 21/12. Stay Tuned!” she wrote. The first glimpse of the song looks fresh and ravishing where popstar Guru Randhawa brings on his signature swag, while the dance queen, Nora Fatehi looks sizzling as she dons the afro-queen avatar.Also Read - Is Nora Fatehi Dating Guru Randhawa? Fans Say so After Their Beach Walk Pics go Viral

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s sizzling chemistry in this new look has left fans stunned. Several fans took to the comment section praising their hot looks. “Excitement level high ho gya,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Aag lagegi aag.” Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Siblings Lip Sync to Nora Fatehi's 'Kusu Kusu', Make Indians Their Fans | Watch

Earlier, Nora had turned into a mermaid for another photo shoot related to the song. This is for the second time that Nora has collaborated with Guru Randhawa. Earlier, they worked on the music video of Naach Meri Rani. Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Nora and Guru have been dating each other. The reports of the same made headlines after they were spotted in Goa together sometime back.

Taking about the song Dance Meri Rani, it is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishq Bagchi. The video is curated, designed and directed by the talented Bosco Leslie Martis.