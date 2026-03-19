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Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt summoned for Sarke Chunar song by NCW, hearing is on THIS date

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt summoned for Sarke Chunar song by NCW, hearing is on THIS date

Developments around a popular song have drawn attention from a national body with key figures asked to appear for further discussion. The situation has sparked conversations across industry circles and among audiences alike.

Controversy around song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” has now reached serious level after action from National Commission for Women. Issue started gaining attention after complaints surfaced online pointing toward objectionable visuals and lyrics. Soon matter escalated leading to official notice being issued to key individuals linked with project.

The controversy escalates over lyrics

Concerns did not remain limited to social media discussions. Authorities stepped in after reviewing reports related to content. According to official statement those involved have been directed to appear before commission on March 24 at 12:30 PM with required documents. Names included in notice feature Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Raqueeb Alam, Venkat K Narayana and Kiran Kumar.The

Why was action taken?

Commission stated that it took suo motu cognisance under powers granted by law. The content in song was described as sexually suggestive and objectionable at first glance. Authorities also mentioned possible violation of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita IT Act and POCSO Act. This raised the seriousness of matter beyond simple online backlash.

Check out the viral post of official complaint here

The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.” Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive,… — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 19, 2026

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What did Nora Fatehi say?

During recent interaction Nora Fatehi shared her side. She clarified that original track belonged to Kannada language which she does not understand. She also stated that she had no idea about Hindi version initially. Once she heard it she warned director that it might attract criticism due to tone and lyrics.

Backlash and removal of song

Hindi version of track faced heavy criticism from viewers soon after release. Many users called out choreography and lyrics which they felt crossed line. Situation intensified when Ministry of Information and Broadcasting assured Parliament that ban had been placed on song. Following backlash makers removed Hindi version from YouTube.

Hearing scheduled on March 24 will decide further course of action. All individuals named in notice are expected to present their responses. As of now no official reply has been issued by makers or cast regarding summons.

About KD The Devil

KD: The Devil stands as upcoming period action entertainer set in 1970s Bangalore. Film features Dhruva Sarja in lead role with story inspired by real events from city underworld history. Direction handled by Prem while cast also includes V. Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. Project aims to deliver large scale cinematic experience with pan India appeal.

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