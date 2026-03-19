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Nora Fatehi breaks silence after getting trolled for being part of KD: The Devil song Sarke Chunar: I would hate... -Watch video

Nora Fatehi breaks silence after getting trolled for being part of KD: The Devil song Sarke Chunar: ‘I would hate…’ -Watch video

Nora Fatehi responds to criticism surrounding her latest song appearance, offering a clear and composed take on the backlash while addressing her creative decisions.

Nora Fatehi faces heavy backlash after viral controversy linked with song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from KD: The Devil. Clip spread rapidly across social media platforms and triggered strong reactions due to bold lyrics and suggestive visuals. Many viewers questioned creative choices and raised concerns, leading to intense trolling within short time.

Controversy around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

The issue gained momentum when audience started criticising tone and presentation of song. Soon after backlash intensified, video disappeared from YouTube. This sudden removal added more curiosity and discussion online. However real twist came when Nora stepped forward to clarify her side of story.

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on lyrics row

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared her message addressing entire situation. She made it clear that she had no involvement in Hindi version of song and did not approve its lyrics. She wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this.. thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down.”

“I’d also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily. On a side note I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character..it’s unfortunate. Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it and there was no permission taken to use it with my image.”

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She further revealed that shoot happened nearly three years ago in Kannada language and she depended on makers for translation due to language barrier.

Check out viral video message of Nora Fatehi here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The lyrics controversy

Lyricist Raqueeb Alam also clarified that he did not write controversial Hindi lines. According to him original Kannada version was created by director Prem. He mentioned that he only translated content on request while expressing concerns earlier about suitability.

More about KD: The Devil

The controversial song now stands removed from YouTube and effectively banned. Makers are reportedly planning to release revised version with completely new lyrics to control damage before film release. Film features actors like Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and others in key roles.

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