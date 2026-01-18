Home

Entertainment

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on old affair rumours with Bhushan Kumar amid dating buzz with Achraf Hakimi

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on old affair rumours with Bhushan Kumar amid dating buzz with Achraf Hakimi

Nora Fatehi reacts to old dating rumours with Bhushan Kumar. Read what she said.

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on old affair rumours with Bhushan Kumar amid dating buzz with Achraf Hakimi

In the glitzy and ever-watchful world of showbiz, speculations and rumours around celebrities are always resurfacing, especially in the age of digital era, where past gossip can suddenly go viral again. One such similar case happened with Nora Fatehi, who recently found herself at the centre of such a storm. Recently, an old rumour of her alleged affair with T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar started doing the rounds on TikTok. This time, however, unlike earlier, the actor chose not to remain silent. She was quick to react to the post with the savage response.

Old Reddit Post Resurfaces on TikTok

A Reddit post from five years ago, claiming that actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was having an affair with T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar, recently resurfaced on TikTok. Soon, this post went viral and created a buzz online.

Besides talking about their alleged affair, the original post also questioned how Nora could afford “the bags, the outfits, the cars and the confidence,” which later speculated that she was allegedly involved with Bhushan.

Nora’s Comment That Set Off a Debate

What’s interesting is that this post of Nora Fatehi also got her reaction. A Reddit user shared a screengrab of Nora’s comment under the TikTok video discussing the actor’s supposed affair with Bhushan. The screengrab showed that Nora reacted to the video by commenting “wow” along with a laughing emoji.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Soon her post went viral, inviting mixed reactions from social media users. Some felt it was a savage and confident way to dismiss baseless rumours, while others believed it would only add fuel to the gossip.

Netizens React: Support and Criticism

Reacting to Nora’s comment, one Reddit user joked, “Lmfao why did she even comment now it’s gonna bring more eyeballs, not her setting herself up.”

Another user criticised the trend of reviving gossip, writing, “it’s soooooo reckless to spread things from a reddit sub, that’s based on pure gossip ONLY, on a platform like TikTok where people will actually believe anything they hear and see…. damaging reputations for a few views and likes.”

Dating Rumours with Achraf Hakimi

This controversy has sparked at a time when Nora Fatehi is making headlines for allegedly dating Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi after he liked one of her posts.

Nora Fatehi’s Recent Work

Speaking of her professional work, Nora was last seen in the 2025 film Ufff Yeh Siyaapaa and featured in the song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka from Thamma. She will soon star in the Kannada film KD: The Devil and the Tamil film Kanchana 4.

She also featured in several music videos, including Jason Derulo’s Snake, Shreya Ghoshal and Rvanny’s Oh Mama!, TETEMA, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Love Rich, and Shenseea’s What Do I Know? (Just A Girl).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.