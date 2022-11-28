Nora Fatehi Cries While Recalling Her Painful Heartbreak Amid Pachtaoge Song Shooting, Watch Viral Video

Nora Fatehi recalled the emotional time when she had a painful heartbreak during Pachtaoge song. Watch the video.

Bollywood sensation and hot diva Nora Fatehi has been making headlines for her breakup story. A recent video of Nora has gone viral where the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Sriti Jha’s performance made Nora teary-eyed. Sriti performed Nora Fatehi’s song, Pachtaoge which left her all emotional. In the viral video, Nora was seen talking about her performance and how it made her recall the emotional time when she had a painful heartbreak. Nora said, “Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance. This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional…”.

Watch the video of Nora Fatehi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bari Tisha 🍓 (@tisha_o3)



Nora Fatehi is one of the judges in the reality dance show. In an earlier interview, Nora Fatehi had opened up about her love life and past relationships. She admitted that she had been cheated upon by her ex-boyfriend. Nora said she knew her ex cheated on her. “I really don’t know. I think so, but I don’t know. You know when you don’t know, it’s that scenario. Like, I know, but it’s like how do I prove it? But this guy cheating you’re talking about, when you catch the person red-handed, no no, it’s not happened. It is really hard when you catch red-handed. I am very emotional, but I use that as fuel for my work”, Nora had said.