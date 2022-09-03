Nora Fatehi Denies Any Links With Jacqueline Fernandes: Nora Fatehi has denied any links or connection with actor Jacqueline Fernandez with regard to the Rs 200 Crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora was recently quizzed by Delhi police and was asked 50 questions in connection to the case. According to an ANI report, Nora said his (Sukesh’s) wife talked to her for a nail art function and then often called her up. They gifted her a BMW. The Canadian actor also stated that she was unaware of Sukesh’s criminal background as most his conversations were with her manager and cousin. Nora told that she hardly interacted with him.

NORA DENIES ANY CONNECTION WITH JACQUELINE FERNANDES

Nora, on October 14, 2021, reached the Enforcement Directorate office to join the investigation in connection with the same criminal case. Jacqueline in an earlier plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA had stated that it is surprising that like her, some other celebrities were also conned by Sukesh. Nora firmly said that she had no connection with her indutsry colleague and the main accused in he case.

Nora is one of the judges on the TV dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

