In the last few weeks on Instagram, you’ve probably must have come across videos of people attempting the Megan Thee Stallion ‘Body Challenge’, also known as the ‘Body-ody Challenge’. Recently, actor and amazing dancer Nora Fatehi decided to take on the challenge for herself — with a twist. In a video shared to her Instagram account, Nora showed off some smooth hip-hop booty moves to the tune of Body along with a choreographer friend Rajit Dev. Dressed in Rihanna’s Fendi top with blue denim shorts, the sizzling diva showed her killer dance steps. While sharing the video on Instagram, Nora captioned the post as, “The Category is Body🔥👑😏 Last dance video of 2020! Next year is gna be lit 🔥🔥 wait for it 😉👑 @rajitdev 🎥 @harikesh_wrc_ @dwd_dancefactory”.

The gorgeous Morrocan-Canadian dancer can be seen giving some serious dance goals in this song. Ever since the song has been posted on Instagram, it has garnered 1,785,476 views.

Watch Nora Fatehi’s sizzling dance moves on Megan Thee Stallion’s Body:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora had shared a rehearsal video of the same and even that got viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DANCE PLUS ➕ (@danceplus.official_)



Watch the original video here:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014. She gained recognition with Bigg Boss 9 and later from her dance sequence in Baahubali: The Beginning. She was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D. She will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India.