Home

Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Exposes Bollywood Filmmakers For Not Casting Her in Lead Roles ‘Only Four Girls Are Doing Films’

Nora Fatehi Exposes Bollywood Filmmakers For Not Casting Her in Lead Roles ‘Only Four Girls Are Doing Films’

Nora Fatehi opened up on the industry competition and why directors aren't taking chance on her. She also revealed how Bollywood prefers to work with only 'four girls' and won't think beyond that.

Nora Fatehi Exposes Bollywood Filmmakers For Not Casting Her in Lead Roles 'Only Four Girls Are Doing Films'

From Toronto to Bollywood, Nora Fatehi has come a long way. While the actress still continues to make waves as the dancing queen of Bollywood, she will soon be exploring herself in the field of acting. Although she made her film debut on-screen in 2020 with Screen Dancer 3D, the actress revealed that her forthcoming films will have different genres now and that she wanted to explore every different side of it.

Trending Now

Nora Fatehi on Why Filmmakers Aren’t Taking Chance on Her

In an exclusive interaction with News 18, the actress admitted how difficult was it to convince filmmakers, not just because she is a dancer, but because there is a shortage of makers who wanted to try their luck on her ”I don’t think because I dance is why they don’t want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just a part of the package of being like an iconic heroine. I don’t think it was because of that. I think it was always, oh, I don’t know. It’s almost like let’s see who will take the chance on her [on me] and if she delivers in all the categories, meaning, the acting skills, the presence, the aura, the ability to express the language skill, then we’ll all jump on the opportunity. So I think it was who would have got the b**** to do it first, to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for,” Nora said.

Nora Fatehi Accuses Bollywood Filmmakers on Casting Only ‘Four Girls’

Nora also revealed how the competition in Bollywood is too high and claimed that filmmakers are not casting anybody apart from ‘four girls’ who are getting work at present. Without naming the actresses, she continued ”Today the industry has become very competitive. Let’s be realistic. There are only a few films a year. And sometimes what happens with filmmakers is they don’t think outside of what’s in front of them. So if only four girls are doing films, and they’re going in rotation, and all four are getting projects nonstop, the filmmakers will only remember those four, they won’t think beyond that.”

She also added, ”So your job is to try to intercept the four and become five and get into rotation and then that’s just how the ball rolls. And yeah, I mean, it’s hard work, but it’s happening. And I’m very grateful for that. I just have to prove myself, so I can stick around. That’s the next challenge.”

Nora also spoke about her upcoming projects and said, ”So I’ve been only shooting films this year. It’s been crazy, back-to-back firms, and as lead roles, it’s happening now, a lot of them will be releasing next year. I’m particularly excited about one or two projects right now. And I’m really lucky. You know I’ve been waiting for so long to be cast as a lead in a film. And this year, they’ve just happened back to back so quickly, and thankfully, in different genres. So one is a comedy with Excel films. One is a family drama film. I’m very, very, very excited about that one. One other one is an extreme action sports film. And now I’m doing two Telugu films as one of the leads. And yeah 100% is not happening anymore.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES