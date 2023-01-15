Home

Nora Fatehi Flaunts Sexy Hourglass Figure in Racy Nude Jumpsuit With Stone Work All Across Body

Nora Fatehi shows off sexy figure in a racy nude colour outfit and white hair wig with stones stuck all across jumpsuit

Actress Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular names in the industry who never misses a chance to flaunt hotness with different fashion styles. On Saturday, the gorgeous and sensuous diva took to the internet to share a series of hot and sexy photos, flaunting her hourglass figure in a nude colour jumpsuit that had stones work all across the outfit. Nora Fatehi is not only an actress and dancer but also a fashion enthusiast who influences women to flaunt their curves.

Nora Fatehi in a long white hair wig flaunted her hotness in a blingy nude colour jumpsuit. Her outfit also features black belts around her collar, waist and wrists. She completed the look with a pair of high-heel boots. The Dilbar actress captioned the photos on Instagram, “Switch my wig make him feel like he cheatin….”. It’s a song sung by Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion.

NORA FATEHI SETS THE INTERNET ON BLAZE WITH HER HOTNESS

Well, apart from the trolls several took to the comments section to drop heart emojis expressing their love for Nora. Fans on her Instagram post commented, “It’s a sin to look this hot Nora 🤩”, “Cardi Fatehi”, “Bs Aisa figure ho jai to zindagi safal ho jai…”

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday and recorded her statement in connection with the Rs 215 crore extortion case against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.