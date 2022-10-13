Nora Fatehi Trolled For Remark on Brad Pitt: Nora Fatehi, known for her energetic dance performances and jaw-dropping fashion statements got recently trolled for her statement. The actor recently stated in one of her interviews that Hollywood star Brad Pitt slid into her Instagram DMs. As her interview went viral, netizens in no time trolled her and came up with hilarious comments. The actor is currently one of the judges in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 co-judged by Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. In digital terms, sliding into DMs means sending direct flirtatious messages to someone on their social media handles. Nora’s comment didn’t go down too well with Brad Pitt’s fans as one of the users asked her if he even knew who she was.Also Read - Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Faceoff At Box Office: Top Movies Releasing This Diwali 2022 | Watch Video

NORA FATEHI SAYS BRAD PITT SLID INTO HER DMs

In an interaction with Grazia magazine where she was asked about a famous person who slid into her DMs. The actor responded to the question as she told, “You are not ready (for this) – Brad Pitt.” Netizens on Reddit brutally trolled Nora, according to a Hindustan Times report. One netizen wrote, “I am embarrassed for her.” Another person commented, “Are we supposed to believe it?” A netizen even mentioned that “Brad Pitt is not on Instagram lol.” A person also wrote, “Brad Pitt: I don’t even know who you are.” Also Read - Celebs Spotted: After Manifesting their Wedding at KWK Couch, Kiara & Sidharth Attend Party Hand in Hand- Watch

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian actress, model, dancer, singer, and producer who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. Also Read - Adipurush Teaser Launch Video: Prabhas As Lord Ram Gets Ready to Battle Saif Ali Khan As Lankesh in Adipurush

For more updates on Nora Fatehi and Brad Pitt, check out this space at India.com.