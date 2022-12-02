Nora Fatehi Gets TROLLED For Holding Indian Flag Upside Down At FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Nora Fatehi was criticised for disrespecting the Indian flag at FIFA World Cup 2022. Check netizen's reaction here.

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA fan fest event, has frawn flak for holding the Indian flag upside down. Nora, who performed on the official FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky, O Saki Saki and others, was criticised for “disrespecting” the Indian flag at the event. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Nora can be seen dressed in a shimmery outfit waving the Indian flag and saying ‘Jai Hind’ on the international stage.

Holding the Tricolour, Nora Fatehi is saying, “Jai Hind!! Zor se, Zor Se Jai Hind!”. She added: “India is not part of the FIFA World Cup but we are now in spirits through our music and dance.”

Watch Nora Fatehi’s viral video:

It was not long when social media users noticed that she held the National flag upside down. She picked up the Indian flag from the stage that was lying, then waved it, but due to windy weather, the flag turned upside down. Without realising, Nora held the flag clenched in her palms. Indians all over social media were unhappy and called out Nora for “disrespecting” the Indian flag.

Here’s What Netizens Said:

Never Trust A ️umslim to hold and respect the Indian Flag Correctly!#NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/0bN6mP3Un8 — CAAptain Sanghi (@Fight4TrueIndia) December 2, 2022

Shame on you #NoraFatehi for disrespecting our national flag, Tiranga. At #FIFAWorldCup event! Totally intolerable. Absolutely condemnable, and actionable act. pic.twitter.com/0z921AE4KP — Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@Dr_RizwanAhmed) December 2, 2022

#NoraFatehi again found in wrong position. She Hold Indian Flag Up side down in #Doha

Better have sone sense.#NoraFIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LLZwfKZAtb — Sanjana Mohan (@SanjanaMohan10) December 2, 2022