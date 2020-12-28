Actor and sensuous dancer Nora Fatehi has always made her fans go gaga over her killer dance moves in Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Garmi. She very well knows how to flaunt her hot toned body in her songs. On Sunday, Nora shared a short clip on her Instagram stories teasing everyone with her new project – a dance video. The gorgeous Morrocan-Canadian dancer can be seen shaking her booty and flaunting killer dance moves in the rehearsal video. Also Read - Watch: Nora Fatehi's Russian Fan Performs Hook-up Steps on 'Saki Saki' Song, Video Goes Viral

Donning a black sports bra with hot shorts and cap, Nora gave a sneak peek of her upcoming song. In the teaser, Nora is seen grooving with her choreographer friend. We bet you will like her dance. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Like a Disney Princess in This Pink Gown by Marchesa - View Pics

Watch Nora Fatehi’s new dance video here

Nora Fatehi has achieved a lot in her life. Her last music video Naach Meri Rani with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa received a lot of love and appreciation. The song has garnered over whopping 261 million views on YouTube. Composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has Nora’s robotic steps.

Nora Fatehi debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014. She gained recognition with Bigg Boss 9 and later from her dance sequence in Baahubali: The Beginning.

When Malaika Arora was tested positive for COVID-19, the makers of India’s Best Dancer called Nora to judge the reality dance show. The actor joined Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.