The 30-year old actor was papped in Mumbai for Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. Nora wore a sexy orange bodycon dress with a back tie-up and featured ruched details on the side, highlighted the thigh-high slit. To complete her look, the diva accessorized her maxi dress with gold accessories, a single necklace, small earrings, three bracelets, and pointed-toe slingback metallic pumps, which matched her outfit beautifully. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Does Colour Blocking Right in Rs 79K Crop Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For Dance Deewane Juniors

A Look at Nora Fatehi sizzling orange thigh-high slit bodycon dress:

While the eyeshadow hues created more of a magic, Nora went with a peach lip shade, dewy base and sharp contour that made us stop and gaze at her even more. She choose to complete her glam picks with side parted open hair and loose curls.

Fans were not surprised with Nora’s magnificent look . They expressed how diva always appears with stunning looks and mesmerizing outfits. On social media, one fan wrote ” Always a stunner”. While they not just drooled over her outfit but also loved how she gave a summer vibe with her hot maxi dress. ” loved the summer vibe”, another fan wrote.

On professional front, Nora Fatehi is judging reality dance TV show Dance Deewane Juniors .

What are your thoughts on Nora’s style?