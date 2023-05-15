Home

Nora Fatehi recently grooved to 'Dance Meri Rani' with 'Calm Down' singer and rapper Rema at his live concert. - Watch

Nora Fatehi Grooves to ‘Naach Meri Rani’ With Rema: Nora Fatehi is known for her energetic dance performances and has a massive fan base. The actor-dancer has also judged some dance reality shows as well. Nora recently attended the Mumbai concert of Calm Down singer and rapper Rema. She posted a series of videos on her Instagram stories where she was seen cheering during Rema’s live performance. The actor also got up on the stage and joined the Nigerian singer. Audiences got pumped up as they saw the duo setting the stage on fire with their electrifying combo at the event.

Nora made Rema dance to her single, Dance Meri Rani and did her trademark dance moves from the song. The rapper tried to imitate her with utmost finesse. Rema held the tricolour during his live concert and greeted the crowd with Kasa Kai Mumbai. Th show was held at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Worli. Rema is on his Calm Down India tour and has already performed in Delhi. In an interaction with PTI, he expressed his desire to collaborate with Indian artists and mix local tunes with Afrobeats. He said “Indian music has very emotional vocals and I can keep listening to it. I’ve been playing a lot of Indian music since I landed in India… I love AR Rahman. Back home we have a lot of love and respect for India and all of its creative talent. I want to produce a new sound that merges Afrobeats and Indian music, that’s the way forward.”

The 23-year-old spoke about the warm welcome he received in India and stated that “I had pretty garlands all around my neck, got someone to tie a turban on my head and put a red bindi on my forehead. Some dancers were performing to Calm Down in their own Indian folk way. The love here in India is really huge and I am very excited to play for the audience here.”

