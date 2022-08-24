Nora Fatehi Hot And Sexy Look: Bollywood’s hottest actress Nora Fatehi is all set to judge the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. On Tuesday, the gorgeous diva gave a sneak peek of her first look from the first episode of JDJ 10 and looked sexy AF as she shined in s golden shimmery bodycon full-length gown. In the video shared by Nora Fatehi, the Garmi actress looked hot and sexy in a golden high-thigh slit gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. She showed her excitement to be part of the show that is returning to TV after five years. While sharing the hot video, Nora captioned, “Facts”.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhala Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Roped in For The Popular Dance Reality Show?

Watch Nora Fatehi’s hot moves as she walks down the stairs of the vanity van:

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, this year celeb-choreographer duos will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. The participants of this season are reportedly Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar and Zorawar Kalra. The show will start streaming from September 3, 2022, on Colors TV. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Sultry Appearance At Mumbai Airport Sets Internet Ablaze| Watch Video