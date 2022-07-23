Nora Fatehi hot video: Nora Fatehi once again stunned the internet with her hot looks. The actor dropped a new video on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a sexy animal print top and a pair of blue denim. Nora is simply posing for the camera in that few seconds video and her fans can’t resist praising that hot bod that she’s flaunting in the video.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Flaunts Sculpted Hot Figure in Neon Dress With Deep Neckline - Watch Viral Video

She styles that animal-print top, the ripped blue denim, and the black belt with a small yellow bag. The actor is also seen styling a chain choker with the top and the denim. Nora looks absolutely sexy. She also keeps her hair natural, middle-parted and loosely touseled to g with the casual-yet-dressy look. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Hot Looks: Sizzling And Sexy Avatars Of Nora Fatehi Where She Crossed All The Limits Of Boldness - Checkout Video

Check out Nora Fatehi’s hot video in the animal-print top here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Also Read - Nora Fatehi Shows Off Her Sexy Midriff While Performing Hot Dance on ‘Dirty Little Secret’ - Watch

Nora is popular for her sexy dance numbers and for performing the hottest and the most difficult dance steps in those videos. The actor is one of the most popular faces in the industry and her sensuousness is always part of many viral Reels on Instagram.

Nora is now reportedly going to judge the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa alongside Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. While there’s no official announcement on the same, the actor has already been a part of many dance reality shows in the past as one of the mentors. She was also recently seen alongside Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi in Dance Deewane Junior. Excited to see her back on screen?