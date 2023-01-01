Nora Fatehi Welcomes New Year 2023 in Hot And Sexy Custom Pearl Necklace, Bralette And Satin Skirt by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Nora Fatehi stunned in an ivory satin high-slit silk skirt by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and left everyone mesmerised with pearl chain collar.

Actress Nora Fatehi has left our jaws dropped with her recent photoshoot in a stunning white pearl chain collar with a plunging neckline pearl crystal bustier to give that ethereal look. Nora Fatehi stunned in an ivory satin high-slit silk skirt by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and left everyone mesmerised. For her makeup, she opted for rose finish smokey-eye with mascara and kohl-rimmed eyes. Keeping the jewellery minimal, she wore pearl earrings and next to no accessories and let her outfit do the talking. She kept her hair open to give that greek-goddess look.

Nora Fatehi’s sensuous avatar in ivory-white outfit

Deepika Padukone wore a similar pearl neck collar from the same designer at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She completed the look with a stunning ivory saree and left everyone mesmerised.

A few days ago, Nora Fatehi wore a pearl blouse for the shoot that featured an overlapping neckline connected with a collar decorated with intricate crystal work.

