Nora Fatehi in Blue Strapless Thigh High Slit Gown: Nora Fatehi was recently spotted outside her Vanity Van in a hot blue strapless thigh high slit gown. Nora is known for experimenting with her looks by treating her fans and followers with new and unique fashion statements. Nora, otherwise known for her dancing skills also keeps sharing her pictures and videos in dazzling and sensational outfits. Nora, who has more than 40 million Instagram followers is the current hot favourite of the shutterbugs as she gets snapped at celeb parties, events, reality shows and airport quite often. Nora never shies away when it comes to posing for the paparazzi and is one of the most searched celebs on the internet.

Check out this video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle:



Nora in an Enchanting Avatar

Nora can be seen posing while taking a walk outside her vanity van in the viral clip. Nora looked enchanting as she sizzled in the hot blue strapless thigh high slit gown. Nora flaunted her well toned legs in the sexy dress while striking candid and sensuous poses. Nora tied her hair in a ponytail while she was clicked by the photographers. Nora’s fans as usual were in awe of her bold avatar. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Does Colour Blocking Right in Rs 79K Crop Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For Dance Deewane Juniors

Check out the comments by Netizens on the viral clip:

Nora Praised by Netizens

A netizen commented, “❤️😍❤️.” Another user wrote, “❤️🔥.” A fan commented, “Crush hott❤️❤️🔥😍.” Nora is currently judging the dance reality show for kids, Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

Check out this picture of Nora Fatehi snapped by celeb photographer Viral Bhayani:

Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India. She has also acted in regional cinema of Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

