Nora Fatehi hot video in neon dress: Nora Fatehi just dropped a new video online looking absolutely ravishing in a neon dress. The actress, who has created a niche for herself in the industry, was spotted rocking a totally glamorous avatar. Nora wore a neon yellow dress that just sat right on her curves.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Hot Looks: Sizzling And Sexy Avatars Of Nora Fatehi Where She Crossed All The Limits Of Boldness - Checkout Video

The popular dancer teamed up her dress with a small structured bag. Nora wore a corset dress with a one-shoulder detailing and ruched bodice. She posed in the sunlight as her skin glistened in the golden hour. The actress finished up her look with a matching pair of heels. She kept her hair side-parted and straight in the video. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Shows Off Her Sexy Midriff While Performing Hot Dance on ‘Dirty Little Secret’ - Watch

Check out Nora Fatehi’s hot video in neon dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Also Read - Nora Fatehi Steps Out In A Slit Denim Look, Gets Trolled For 'Copying' Uorfi Javed's Style, Fans Say 'Ismein Urfi Ki Aatma Aa Gai Hai'

Meanwhile, Nora is reportedly going to judge the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa alongside Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. The new season of the show is going to be aired soon and there’s a lot of buzz around it already. Nora was also judging Dance Deewane Junior recently alongside Neetu Kapoor. However, she skipped appearing in the finale episode where Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor promoted their upcoming film Shamshera.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Nora’s upcoming TV show!