Nora Fatehi's Saree Look: Actor Nora Fatehi who never fails to astound her fans and followers with her dazzling looks has done it again. The popular dancer treated her fans with her ethnic look by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The diva struck poses in her ivory saree with flowery embroidery to mark the ten-year anniversary of the collection. The Dilbar girl shared a burst of sexy pictures on her Instagram handle along with a reel. She captioned the first set of pictures with a shining and evil eye emoji.

Nora's saree is made of translucent material with ivory and gold accents. The saree features intricate embroidery work, a gold gota patti border, lovely flower embroidery, and sequin embellishments. Nora wore the translucent saree with a matching white and gold sleeveless blouse that featured a plunging neckline, and a backless design.

Nora Fatehi in Manish Malhotra’s Ivory Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi completed her majestic ethnic look with a statement ring, matching bangles, and pearl earrings. She kept her eyes glittery with a dewy base and pink lip colour. Nora shared a reel on her Instagram handle donning the beautiful saree by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. She captioned the video, “Main hun teri mashooka, shoutout to @rakulpreet u look stunning in ur new song! Check it out guys!”

Watch Nora Fatehi’s Latest Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora shared another set of pictures on her social media handle and captioned them, “We shine because they hate us, floss cause they degrade us,” alongside evil eye emoji. Fans drop fire and heart emojis on her pictures. They shower immense love on her pictures. One of the users wrote, “Haye Garmi.” Another user called her, “Best in the B’Town.” Several others called her hot and sexy in the comment section and we cannot agree more.

Check Nora Fatehi’s Latest Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

