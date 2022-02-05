Nora Fatehi fans can rejoice as she is back on Instagram. Hours after her Instagram page disappeared, the 37.6 million followers were depressed to see what must have gone wrong with the Street Dancer 3D actor. The abrupt disappearance of Nora Fatehi’s account came as a surprise to many as the actor had been actively sharing pictures from her Dubai vacation on her handle. Later in the night, Nora released a statement saying, “Someone was trying to hack her account.” “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning”. She also thanked the team of Instagram to help her recover her account. “Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram,” she added.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Sends Fans Into Frenzy After Deleting Her Instagram Account, Loses 37.6 Million Followers

On the work front, Nora Fatehi collaborated with Guru Randhawa for the second time for song Dance Meri Rani. It is trending furiously online and is definitely a superhit on Instagram as the app is brimming with reels of people dancing to the peppy song. Before Dance Meri Rani, their Naach Meri Rani came out in 2020. Also Read - Viral Video: Russian Girl's Stunning Performance on Dance Meri Rani Impresses Nora Fatehi | Watch