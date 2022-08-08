Nora Fatehi hot video: Nora Fatehi has set the internet on fire… again, with her latest video on social media. The actress is seen dressed in a backless black outfit with strappy detailing and glamorous appeal. In the video, Nora is seen flaunting her hourglass frame as she poses for the video in that hot black leather dress.Also Read - LIVE Entertainment News: Brahmastra New Song Deva Deva Out, Nora Fatehi Posts a Glamorous Video - WATCH

The dress that Nora wears in the viral video is right up her alley. It is figure-hugging, sexy, accentuates one’s curves and needs a whole lot of confidence to rock it and pose in it. Nora shared her video on Instagram on Monday morning and wrote in the caption: “Nobody do u like i do.. Kiss me baby make them vex o 🖤♠️ (sic)” Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Start Shooting With Host Maniesh Paul, Photos From Set Go Viral

Check out Nora Fatehi’s hot video in black leather dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Also Read - Nora Fatehi is a Glam Doll in Manish Malhotra's Floral Ivory Saree, Fans Say 'Best in B'Town'

Nora Fatehi is known to put her gorgeous frame on display. The actress is a fan of risky outfits and slip-on dresses, anything that can make her look sexier than she already is.

Recently, she was also seen in a pair of basic denim with an animal-print corset top that looked perfect on her. Nora also flaunted her hourglass figure in a golden slip-on dress a few days back. The actress’ Instagram profile is full of photos and videos of her posing in many risky outfits – from sarees to gowns with a thigh-high slit.

Do you like Nora’s appearance in this sexy black dress?