Nora Fatehi Looks Fierce AF in Hot Black-White Balmain Ensemble With Rs 97K Zipper Bralette

Nora Fatehi's hot looks in black-and-white outfit go viral. She was spotted wearing this on the US tour.

Bollywood actress and internet sensation Nora Fatehi who is in the US for the tour along with actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy, has shared a glimpse of her first look where she was seen going all matchy-matchy in Balmain logo-covered outfit. Nora Fatehi wore a zipper bralette worth Rs 97K. She captioned it , “Your wife in the backseat of my brand new foreign car..Don’t act like you forgot!”

Nora Fatehi‘s sexy makeup look featuring a smokey eye, nude lips and killer brows was created by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan. Meanwhile, her go-to photographer Anup Surve was the mastermind behind her playfully poses.

Nora Fatehi’s chic look is unmissable:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streaming H☕T (@bollywoodstreaming)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💫سمسم 🤍🇲🇦 (@bollymagicvybs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puneri Akkians (@puneriakians)

This was also a breath of fresh air after Nora Fatehi’s relatively subdued look. She made this look work for her and had it been anyone else in her place, this outfit would just be going over the board. But, Nora Fathei lively. What do you think – hot or not?

