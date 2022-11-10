Double Hotness! Nora Fatehi And Nicki Minaj to Set The Stage on Fire at FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi is all set to sing in Hindi at the marquee event. She will be singing with Nicki Minaj.

Bollywood’s hottest actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will be lending her voice along with International rapper Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem – ‘Light the Sky’ for FIFA World Cup 2022. Joining the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7. Representing India at one of the most prestigious football tournaments globally is a big feat in itself, Nora Fatehi will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event. The actress is expected to sing in Hindi at the marquee event.

Produced by RedOne, the label, which has previously collaborated with Shakira for Waka Waka and La La La, the Qatar World Cup anthem, was named Light The Sky. Nora joined hands with Manal, Balqees, and Rahma Riad for the track.

