Nora Fatehi Viral Dance Video: Nora Fatehi, who is currently one of the judges in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has taken over the internet with her hot moves AGAIN. The hot diva shared her sexy dancing video from the beaches of Mauritius on Friday. She vibed to Chris Brown’s most recent song, Call Me Every Day along with her choreographer Rajit Dev and makeup artist Marce Pedrozo. Nora Fatehi looked sexy as always in a pink bandeau bikini set paired with a pair of denim shorts. She puts her hair up in a low, sleek bun and accessorized it with big, silver hoops.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying Brad Pitt 'Slid Into Her DMs'

Nora Fatehi shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Vibing … ☀️ 🏝 🐚 … Call me everyday 😉.” In the video, the trio matched their steps and showcased their incredible choreography, including shoulder rolls and tasteful hand gestures. Naturally, Nora seized the opportunity to show off her famous waist twists and bends. Her sexy moves swooned her fans! Also Read - Nora Fatehi Sizzles on Red Carpet, Flaunts Her Sexy Body in Slinky Yellow Gown - See Hot Pics

The video went viral in no time! Nora Fatehi’s fans dropped hearts and fire emojis for the dancing diva. One of the users wrote, “You slay girl.” Another user called her dancing moves killer. Her fans showered immense love and admiration for the dancing diva in the comment section.

Nora Fatehi has joined actor Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar on the judging panel on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She is currently garnering praise for her dance moves in Thank God’s ‘Manike.’ Her amazing chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra received accolades. The film also starring Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn will be released on October 25, 2022.

