Nora Fatehi Performs Arabic Dance Flaunting Sexy Belly Moves on Yacht on Her 31st Birthday, Watch Video

Nora Fatehi's birthday dance video from the yacht has gone viral as she can be seen grooving sensuously flaunting sexy belly moves. Watch

Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi never misses a chance to treat her fans with her hot and sensuous dance moves. On her 31st birthday, the gorgeous and sizzling actress turned heads at her birthday party on a yacht in Dubai. Nora Fatehi first went on a dinner date with her friends and later in the evening, she partied on a yacht. She wore a floral crop bralette with a skirt. The ensemble had colours yellow, white, pink, black, red and blue that made the outfit look summery. Nora Fatehi wore a plunging sweetheart neckline bralette and completed the look with open hair, and minimal makeup.

Nora’s dance video from the yacht has gone viral as she can be seen grooving sensuously. She performed Arabic dance and flaunted sexy belly moves in front of her fans. While sharing the video on Instagram, the Saki Saki actress wrote, “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior.”

Watch Nora Fatehi’s dance video from her birthday bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Happy Birthday Noraaaaa! Wish you the absolute best,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Nora!!” “Happy Birthday cuteee,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will be seen in 100%, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh.

