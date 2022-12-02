Nora Fatehi Quizzed by ED For Five Hours in Connection to Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case

Nora Fatehi was quizzed by Enforcement Directorate for five hours in connection to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case.

Nora Fatehi Quizzed by Enforcement Directorate For Five Hours: Nora Fatehi recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the Rs 200 Crore money laundering probe. The actor on Friday was quizzed by ED over five years in connection to the case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also been probed by the ED and appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court related to the investigation. Nora had earlier stated that she was a victim of the ‘conspiracy’ and had no connection with the conman.

CHECK OUT NORA FATEHI’S VIRAL CLIP AFTER ED QUESTIONING:

#WATCH | Actor Nora Fatehi leaves from Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after questioning in Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/8KCX1ouHhk — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

NORA FATEHI CLAIMS SHE HAS BEN A VICTIM, NOT A CONSPIRATOR

As the actor came out of the ED office after five hours, the journos asked him whether she received any gifts from Sukesh. The actor answered, “No,” before getting inside her car. Nora’s statement will be recorded under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per multiple media sources. She had said previously that she was a “victim of the conspiracy and not a conspirator,” during her interaction with Economic Offences Wing.

SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR ACCUSED OF RUNNING EXTORTION RACKET

Sukesh has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 Crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh. The conman had allegedly posed as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail. According to ED, Sukesh also used illegal money to buy gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating Aditi Singh and others.

Sukesh is a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka and is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. For more updates on Nora Fatehi and Sukesh Chandrasekhar, check out this space at India.com.