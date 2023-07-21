Home

Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Races Heartbeats in Shimmery Deep-Neck Drape Saree, Netizens Troll Her Mini Bag Asking ‘Is Main Kya Rakhti Ho’

Nora Fatehi Races Heartbeats in Shimmery Deep-Neck Drape Saree, Netizens Troll Her Mini Bag Asking ‘Is Main Kya Rakhti Ho’

Last night, Nora Fatehi attended Manish Malhotra's bridal couture show in shimmery drape saree with plunging blouse. The actress faced a little bit of trolling for carrying a mini bag with her saree.

Nora Fatehi Races Heartbeats in Shimmery Deep-Neck Drape Saree, Netizens Trolls Her Mini Bag Asking 'Is Main Kya Rakhti Ho'

Nora Fatehi is an absolute fashion icon. The diva never fails to impress fans with her unique choices and style experiments. That was the case when she attended ace designer, Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. Last night, the diva looked mesmerizing in a shimmery plunging saree with a fish-cut design. She looked breathtaking in a modern-style saree, leaving fashion enthusiasts scurry to take notes. Read more to know her last night’s look below.

Trending Now

Nora Fatehi was papped as she walked to the event looking mesmerizing in a saree. She dazzled in a sizzling fusion saree which featured a thigh slit. The diva complemented her look with a deep V plunging blouse and draped it in a modern style that added a high dose of elegance. For the night, she opted no accessories and let her saree do all the charm. Nora showcased a radiant glam with a glossy makeup base, subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour and glowing skin. To finish off the look, she opted for wavy bouncy tresses and carried a mini bag with her purse.

You may like to read

Last Night, Nora Fatehi in Shimmery Drape Fish-Cut Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@norasdilruba)

Nora also faced a little bit of trolling for carrying a mini bag with her saree. As soon as the pictures and video got viral, fans made sarcastic comments about her bag. One user wrote ‘Arey itna bada bag’, another wrote ‘What is carrying in that big bag, lol’, one wrote ‘yeh bhi kyun layi bhen?’

On the professional front, Nora will be seen in 100 percent, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song Jedha Nasha from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film An Action Hero which gathered amazing responses for her sizzling dance. Recently, she wrapped up The Entertainers Tour in US with team, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES