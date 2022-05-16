Nora Fatehi’s Hot Black Look: Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi continues to defy fashion stereotypes. The dancer who is also a judge on the reality television show Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji, quite often makes heads turn with her sexy attires. Nora Fatehi never fails to impress, whether she’s donning an ethnic look or going bold in her western. She has once again blown the internet away with her stunning attire by Mulger.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Does Colour Blocking Right in Rs 79K Crop Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For Dance Deewane Juniors

The Dilbar girl of Bollywood who not only mesmerised us with her incredible dance moves but also with her hot and stylish pictures can be seen posing in black lycra and sheer tulle in reflective piping with long net pants. Nora finished her look with a statement-making black hat. The Bollywood dancer looked ravishing as she flaunted her bangs in her latest sexy avatar. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Nora captioned her picture, “Next.. 💣.” Also Read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi Looks Ravishing in Green Outfit on The Dance Reality Show!

Check Nora Fatehi’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora’s latest picture drew all the attention of her fans and followers. They showered her comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One of the users called her blackberry owing to her stunning black coloured sheer outfit. Another user said, “This dress made for you only, you look stunning in this dress.” Her fans also said that she set the internet on fire with her latest picture and we couldn’t agree more!

What is the price of Nora Fatehi’s attire?

Did you like Nora’s outfit? You can also include it in your wardrobe. Her sexy attire is a mix of eco sport lycra and sheer tulle with reflective piping is from the brand Mugler. The sports bra costs 555 euros which is Rs 44,631.23 INR.

What do you think about Nora Fatehi’s look? Let us know!