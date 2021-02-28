Bollywood’s sizzling actor Nora Fatehi recently shared a series of her pictures in a bikini avatar and wore a plunging neckline off-shoulder black bikini. The bold and sexy pictures of Nora Fatehi have created a storm on social media. While some applauded for her plunging neckline, many criticized her for her fashion choice and left mean comments. Nora is raising the temperature on Instagram with her enviable body. Her bold, bikini-clad pictures on Instagram are a treat to watch. She surely knows how to heat up the internet in her swimsuits. Also Read - Nora Fatehi on Journey in Bollywood: It Was The Biggest Shock of my Life

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram stories have grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons. Also Read - Guess The Price of Nora Fatehi's Saree From Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s latest swimwear pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi.fc)



Nora Fatehi has been the charming lady of Bollywood, ever since she started her career in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. After that she was signed for an item number in Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu film Temper, marking her debut in Telugu. Then her journey in Bollywood didn’t stop. Later Fatehi appeared in item numbers for movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She rose to fame with the Bollywood film Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi’s latest music video, ‘Naach Meri Rani’ with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa received a lot of appreciation from everyone. On YouTube, the song garnered more than 402 million views. She absolutely slayed with her dance moves in the music video.