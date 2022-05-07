Nora Fatehi – Raveer Singh Viral Video: Bollywood’s hottest actor Nora Fatehi on Friday shared a promo of the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors where she was seen setting the internet on fire with her sexy dance moves with actor Ranveer Singh on ‘Garmi’ from the film Street Dancer 3D. Not only the audience was seen screaming on their performance, there were judges to who were awestruck with Ranveer and Nora’s super sexy dance performance. In the video, that has been doing rounds on the internet, Nora and Ranveer were seen laid on their bellies and performed a complicated pelvic thrust step on ‘Haye Garmi’ tunes. Ranveer had visited the dance reality show to promote his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is slated for release on May 13.Also Read - Viral Video: Jammu Police Officer Raps Like Gully Boy. Netizens Say Boht Hard. Watch

The video has gone viral and has garnered over 10 million views and 1,390,009 likes in a few hours. Fans dropped fire and heart emojis n the comment section of Nora’s post and applauded Ranveer and her performance. “Din bana dia aaj toh bhai and Nora ne,” wrote a fan in response to the video, on Instagram. “Yaar ranveer singh ki energy ko koi match nahi kr skta kya energy hai,” another fan commented. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gives Hilarious Death Stare To Photographer While Posing For Photos. Watch

For the episode, Nora wore a bodycon shimmery gown and she made sure to show her sexy curves while grooving with Ranveer. Take a look below! Also Read - IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh's Wild Celebrations at Brabourne Stadium Goes Viral After Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Beat Gujarat | WATCH VIDEO

Watch Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh’s hot and sizzling dance moves:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in in Pawan Kalyan’s next, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. She was last seen in a music video titled Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Divyang Thakkar‘s directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.