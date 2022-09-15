Money Laundering Case: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has reached Delhi’s EOW office today, September 15 in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. A video has been shared by news agency ANI where Nora is seen getting out of blue Hyundai car. She covered herself with a black hoodie and black mask.Also Read - Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: 4 Actresses Met Conman in Tihar Jail, Received Gifts – Report

NORA FATEHI APPEARS BEFORE EOW, DELHI

#WATCH | Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi arrives at the EOW office in Delhi, in connection with the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/9zSenoEDLP — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022



Nora Fatehi was summoned to testify before the EOW authorities in the same matter. Previously, on September 2, Nora was quizzed for at least seven hours in Delhi. According to cops, she accepted gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar that were bought from the proceeds of the scam. The cops stated that there are certain questions that need to be answered in order for them to ascertain who all were part of the crime.

Jacqueline Fernandez also appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.