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Nora Fatehi responds to feminism remark backlash, says her comment was misunderstood and taken...

Nora Fatehi responds to feminism remark backlash, says her comment was misunderstood and taken…

Nora Fatehi opens up on her viral feminism comment, says she believes in balance, accountability, and strong family values.

When a celebrity speaks, the internet listens and sometimes, reacts faster than the full story can unfold. That’s exactly what happened with Nora Fatehi. After facing heavy backlash for her earlier comments on feminism, Nora has now come forward to explain what she really meant. In a fresh conversation, the actor addressed the controversy, saying her words were taken out of context and misunderstood online. And this time, she chose to explain things calmly and clearly.

Nora Fatehi says her comments were misunderstood

Speaking on Lilly Singh’s podcast, Nora talked about how short clips from interviews can sometimes change the meaning of what was originally said. “I had a podcast last year where we spoke about feminism, and then certain small clips come out on reels and TikTok, and they get blown up. People miss the context,” she said. She made it clear that her issue is not with feminism itself, but with extreme thinking in any form.

“What I advocate for is that extremism is something I am totally against,” she added.

Nora went on to share a more personal side of her thoughts. She spoke about growing up in a single-parent household and how that shaped her views on family. She further added, “I come from a single-parent family, and I miss that nuclear family. I know how important it is to have the presence of two parents… security, love, attention, and discipline. I advocate for all of that.” For her, the focus is on creating a balanced life, where independence and relationships can exist together.

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Continuing her point, Nora said she wants a world where both men and women share responsibility. She said, “I would hate for us to live in a world where people don’t care about nuclear families anymore… I want us to advocate for balance, get your money, fulfil your dreams, and work hard. But at the same time, let’s create an environment where men are accountable.”

She also questioned the idea of complete independence in relationships and said, “Why can’t we be independent, strong and still need each other? Why can’t we share and create balance?” she said.

What sparked the controversy?

The debate began after Nora’s earlier appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where she had said, “This idea of I don’t need anybody. Feminism. I don’t believe in this s***. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society completely.” The statement quickly went viral and received mixed reactions online, with many supporting her and others strongly disagreeing.

Recent controversies keep Nora Fatehi in the headlines

Apart from this, Nora has also been in the news for her recent song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from the film ‘KD: The Devil’, which faced criticism for its lyrics and choreography. The song was eventually taken down, and reports suggested that she even received a notice from the National Commission for Women.

At its core, this isn’t just about one comment. It’s about how conversations around feminism, relationships, and independence are evolving — especially in the age of short clips and viral opinions.

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