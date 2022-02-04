Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, best known for her roles in Bharat and Street Dancer 3D, enjoyed a huge social media following. However, the starlet has sent her fans into a frenzy after deleting her Instagram account. Fatehi had a whopping 37.6 million followers on the social media app. The abrupt disappearance of her account came as a surprise to many as the actress had been actively sharing pictures from her Dubai vacation on her handle.Also Read - Viral Video: Russian Girl's Stunning Performance on Dance Meri Rani Impresses Nora Fatehi | Watch

Just last month, Nora went through a rough patch when she tested positive for Covid-19. Updating her fans via an Instagram story, Fatehi wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”

Earlier, actor John Abraham’s Instagram account had also disappeared though it was reinstated a few days later. Weather Nora has deactivated or deleted her account is not yet known. Watch this space for more updates on the same.