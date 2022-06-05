Nora Fatehi Belly Dance at IIFA 2022: On Friday, Abu Dhabi was treated to a musical and dancing spectacular as numerous Indian artists performed at IIFA Rocks 2022. Nora Fatehi, the dancing queen, was one of the stars of the show. Nora, who has established a name for herself thanks to her breathtaking dance abilities, and charisma, left us amazed with her dance moves at the IIFA 2022 stage. The dancing queen grooved to Nach Meri Rani and Kusu Kusu on the IIFA 2022 stage. The videos from the evening have been making rounds on the internet.Also Read - IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor And Nora Fatehi’s BTS Dance Video Goes Viral, Fans Tag Mira Rajput - Watch Video

Watch Nora Fatehi kill with her moves on the IIFA stage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@nora_fatehi_planet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘ | نورا فتحي ‍♀️ (@_itsnoriana)

The dancing sensation, Nora looks hot in the red dress as she did a sexy belly dance. Fans flooded the comment section applauding her for her exceptional moves on the stage. Her fans called her ‘queen of belly dance.’ What do you think about her dance moves?

Watch Nora Fatehi perform sexy belly dance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘ | نورا فتحي ‍♀️ (@_itsnoriana)

Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will lead the main IIFA event on June 4th. The awards ceremony is being held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Divya Khosla Kumar are other performers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nora Fatehi has been appointed to the Dance Deewane Juniors judging panel. Dance Deewane Juniors is a new dance reality show that has exploded in popularity in just a few days.

Watch this space for more updates on IIFA Rocks 2022!